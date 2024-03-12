Rebecca Ann Miller, Kingston

News Department 11 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Rebecca Ann Miller, age 56, of Kingston passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Fort Loudoun Medical Center. She was born October 28, 1967, in Oak Ridge and worked in the medical field as a Registered Nurse for many years. She enjoyed taking trips to the beach, going fishing, playing darts, and riding motorcycles. Rebecca was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. 

Preceded in death by her son, Otis Gordon, Jr.; and father, Bernard Miller.

SURVIVORS

Son                                                      Damian Miller & wife, Shana of Kingston

Grandchildren                                     Maleaha, Liam, and Austen

Sister                                                  Carol Stockstill of Harriman

Special Friends                                  Randy Gann of Ringgold, GA

                                                            Summer Bunn of Dayton

Nephews                                             Jimmy Welch and Michael Stockstill, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later day and arrangements will be announced once the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, to help with expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Robert “Odie” Sneed, Rockwood

Robert “Odie” Sneed age 61 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.