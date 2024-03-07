Ray Devaney, Rockwood

Ray Devaney, age 90 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on December 18, 1933, in Rockwood. Ray was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served in the Korean War. He also served for many years with the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Ray retired from Y-12 as a security officer. He loved to fish and hunt with his son Craig, and his best friend Don Bennett. He enjoyed watching racing and anything in the automotive industry. Ray was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Elmer Lum Devaney & Helen Wallace Devaney; Daughter: Debra Lewis; granddaughter: Emily Owens; sisters: Thelma Hughes, Betty Ann Thomas; brothers: George Devaney, Robert Devaney, William Devaney, Eugene Devaney, Mack Devaney, Donald Devaney.

He is survived by:

Wife of 68 years: Phyllis Newcome Devaney

Children: Kim Cates (Darrell), Craig Devaney (Katie)

Grandchildren: Hilary Cates-Nelson (Jason), Justin Cates (Hannah), Allison Devaney, Kea Kipilii Peoples

Several great-grandchildren

Brother: Howard Devaney

Sister: Louise Crabtree (Robert)

Sister in law: Gail Devaney, Helen Devaney, and Imogene Devaney

and a host of nieces and nephews and friends

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11:00 am ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Pastor Drew Stockton officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ray Devaney. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church in Rockwood.

