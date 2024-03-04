Postal Service says no closure for Knox mail distribution facility

Courtesy of ‘Save the Post Office

CLINTON -The United States Postal Service says its Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR) “will not result in the closure of the studied facilities or in any career employee layoffs,” according to a letter from the USPS to federal legislators.

The Anderson County Commission recently voted to ask County Mayor Terry Frank to reach out to federal law makers about the county’s concerns surrounding earlier reported changes at the Weisgarber mail distribution facility in West Knoxville.

Last week, the office of U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann responded to Mayor Frank’s letter that was sent on behalf of the Anderson County Commission. The congressman’s office indicated that officials there also had concerns about the U.S. Postal Service’s MPFR and they had been in contact with the postal service.

The response from Fleischmann’s office included an electronic copy of a letter from the USPS to Fleischmann, Congressman Tim Burchett, and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger.

The full, five-page letter from the USPS.

