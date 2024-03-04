Phyllis Willick Berry Adams Thomas, 95, Oak Ridge

Phyllis Willick Berry Adams Thomas, age 95, a resident of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her father: Irvin Willick; mother: Elizabeth Willick; step-mother: Edna Willick; siblings: Vernon Willick, Virginia Farrand, and Jean Raper; husband: Robert Berry; husband: David Adams; and husband: Eugene Thomas.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Linda (Roger) Johnson, Randy (Lindsay) Berry, Renee (Mark) Gage, Jill (John) Gray; grandchildren: Gayle (Dan) Holton, Craig (Tiffany) Johnson, Michael (Tonia) McClanahan, Rebecca (Doug) Walker, Liz (Joe) Marschner, Zach Gray, Jaron Gray, Andrew (Jessica) Gage, Shelley (Mike) Espino, Lisa (Matt) Miles, Laura (Dave) Skowron, Amy (Joshua) Pun; 33 great-grandchildren; sister: Kathleen Helm; and extended family and friends.

Phyllis accepted Jesus as her personal savior as a teenager. From then on, she devoted herself to being a wife and mom, making them her life-long ministries. She was a devoted prayer warrior who daily carried the burdens of family and friends to the Lord, trusting Him to take care of everything. She was gracious and unassuming, yet firm and committed; quick to serve and slow to anger. Whether nibbling a seed or humming a tune, she was a treasure to all who knew her. She trusted in the Lord with all her heart and sought not to lean on her own understanding. She lived to acknowledge Him in all her ways, and God faithfully directed her life’s path.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, consider giving to Jivan for Nepali, a mission endeavor her granddaughter serves with, or to the missions ministry of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, her local church.

Jivan for Nepali: amypun@ywamatlanta.org (email); @JivanforNepali (Instagram)

Oak Ridge Baptist Church: www.orbc4u.org

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 10:00 am-11:00 am at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 am.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Thomas family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

