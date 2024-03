Perry J. Kermicle 72, of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

No services are planned at this time.

To leave a note for Perry’s family and friends, or share a memory please visit our tribute page at Jacksonfuneralservices.com

