Paul D. Rogers, 72

Paul D. Rogers age 72 passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2024. Paul was born on May 9, 1951, in Coalfield, TN to Johnny and Carrie Rogers. He grew up in Coalfield and attended Mt. Carmel Presbyterian. He was a resident of Clinton, TN community for 32 years. Paul retired after 36 years of service at ORNL-U.T. Batelle as an Electrician. He was a member of IBEW #760.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Johnny D. and Carrie J. (Jackson) Rogers. sister Carol Jones and brother Lincoln Rogers.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Betty J. (Wright) Rogers, sister Mary, and husband Earl Stewart. Special Aunt Virginia Jones, special sons James Sanders, and wife Tara. Special son Gary Kesterson and Marcia. Grandsons Dexter Rogers and wife Whitney, Dustin Rogers, and wife Taylor. One great-grandson Bradon, two great-granddaughters Laklynn and Ellie, nephew Jason Rogers, and wife Angie. Brother-in-law Gary and Janet Wright, sister-in-law Kay Rummage. Many special nieces and nephews he loved them all very dearly like his own. Special Niece Leighanne Rhea and special nephew Warren Rummage and Susie.

The family would like to thank all his doctors, nurses, and everyone involved in his care at Clinch River Home Health. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2024, from 1:00-3:00 pm, funeral at 3:00 pm with burial to follow at Grandview Memorial Garden with Rev. Jamie Nelson and Rev. Donnie Moore.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Paul’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.holleygamble.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...