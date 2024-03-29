OUTSIDE BURN PERMITS REQUIRED IN AREA UNTIL MAY 15, 2024

To reduce wildland fire risk, Tennesseans are reminded that a burn permit from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Forestry Division is required through May 15, 2024, for all open burning where local restrictions do not apply.

Burn permits are free and can be obtained quickly and easily at www.BurnSafeTN.org or by using the MyTN mobile app. Online permits are issued 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Eastern and Central time zones, depending on your location. Permits are available for burning leaf and/or brush piles and for prescribed fires, including broadcast burning for various purposes such as land clearing, forestry, and agricultural applications.

Individuals with limited internet access may obtain a permit by calling 877-350-BURN (2876). Foresters are available to assist callers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central, except for holidays. Permits expire at midnight on the day on which they are obtained, so apply on the day you plan to burn.

Fires should be fully extinguished by permit expiration. The Forestry Division’s burn permits are for burning woody debris that exists naturally on the property where it’s burned. For information on proper disposal of other materials, including trash, rubber, metal, plastics, furniture, and building materials, please visit www.tn.gov/environment/air/open-burning.html.

Burning without a permit is a crime that carries penalties of up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine.

