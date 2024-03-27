Old Airport Road in Rockwood could re-open again

Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson, in a conversation we had with him Monday evening, mentioned that Old Airport Road, which has been closed for nearly two years due to a major landslide that rendered it unsafe, might be reopened. Ferguson is considering a new plan for the road, details of which we will share in the coming days. We will continue to keep you updated on the latest developments, but it seems that Old Airport Road could be reopened to traffic soon.

This is a video that Dudley Evans shot in June of 2022.

