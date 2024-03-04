Oak Ridge Student Artists Selected for ORNL FCU’s Community Art Program

SUBMITTED: ORNL FCU is proud to announce the students whose artwork was selected for the organization’s Community Art & Mural Program. Introduced in 2017, the Community Art & Mural Program was created to support initiatives that make the arts accessible to all and help our communities thrive. The 2024 mural theme was “new beginnings.”

Congratulations to the following students and schools:

Elementary School Category (K-4) – Kathleen Hernandez, grade 2, Woodland Elementary School (Mary Chin, arts educator)

Middle School Category (5-8) – Heidi Mohamed, grade 7, Jefferson Middle School (Jim Dodson, arts educator)

High School Category (9-12) – Haley Campbell, grade 9, Oak Ridge High School (Gisela Schrock, arts educator)

The Community Art & Mural Program is an open competition for Oak Ridge school students and entries were submitted in all categories (K-4th grades, 5th-8th grades, and 9th-12th grades). One winner was selected from each category and each will have their design painted on a large-scale structure situated on the campus of ORNL FCU’s headquarters in Oak Ridge. A $100 cash prize for the winning student (or team) and a $500 cash prize for their school’s art programs will also be awarded. The competition judges were: Emily Curran, Dogwood Arts Program Manager-Visual Arts; Shannon Herron, Dogwood Arts Marketing & Creative Director; Jessica Emert, ORNL FCU AVP of Corporate Relations; and Courtney Oldendorf, ORNL FCU Social Media & Employee Event Director.

The designs will be painted in the spring of 2024 by local artist Bryan Wilkerson who will choose placement based on orientation and scalability. Wall sizes are: 36’ x 15’ area facing S. Rutgers Avenue; 36’ x 15’ area facing N. Purdue Avenue; and third place, and a 19’ x 15’ area facing ORNL FCU headquarters.

About Bryan Wilkerson

Bryan Wilkerson, a Tennessee native and Professor of Art and Design at Roane State Community College, is a versatile artist whose work encompasses ceramics, murals, public art, and digital design. His creations are marked by a playful exploration of humor, craft, irony, and common symbolic references.

Bryan is also known for his captivating murals that grace communities with vibrant and thought-provoking imagery. Through his art, he shares the joy of discovery and encourages everyone to embrace the transformative power of creative expression.