OAK RIDGE POLICE SEEK HELP IN LOCATING TWO MISSING TEENS

Update: Both girls have been found safe.
Oak Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 2 missing females, Emma Uribe and Micala Langer Call 865-425-4399 if you see them.
Update: Both girls have been found safe.
Oak Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 2 missing females, Emma Uribe and Micala Langer Call 865-425-4399 if you see them.
Tags City of Oak Ridge Emma Renee Uribe Females Micala Ann Langer Missing Teens Oak Ridge Oak Ridge Police Department ORPD SPECIAL BULLETIN
Tennessee is one step closer to potentially ending its grocery tax as the bill advances. …