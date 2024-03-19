Oak Ridge City Council Regular Meeting Tonight at 6pm

The Oak Ridge city council regular meeting which was postponed for one week will occur this Tuesday evening March 19th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. Items on the agenda include:

a. A Proclamation Honoring Jack Suggs on the Occasion of his Retirement from the City of Oak Ridge

b. A Proclamation Designating March, 2024 as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

c. A Proclamation Designating March, 2024 as American Museum of Science and Energy Month

d. A Proclamation Designating April 5, 2024 as Arbor Day

Regular agenda items they will look at final adoption of ordinances dealing with city codes of the international residential code and the International Energy conservation code these of course are codes that are now being implemented when construction of new buildings are to be done.

The meeting can be seen on BBB-TV Channel 1081 live at 6pm. It will also stream on all our normal streaming platforms, including our website (bbbtv12.com), Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

We will have normal Tuesday night programming on Channel 1086.

