Norma Sue Andrews, Harriman

Mrs. Norma Sue Andrews, age 67, of Harriman, passed away on March 15, 2024, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.
She is preceded in death by her daughter: Milinda Gail Andrews.
Parents: Clyde & Carella Childs.
Brother: Ricky Childs.
Survived by her husband: Ray Andrews.
Daughter: Brenda Sue Andrews.
Brother & sister-in-law: David & Vanessa Childs.
Two sisters & brother-in-law: Tammie & Leon Price and Theresa Childs.
Grandchildren: Anthony Nelson, Hannah Andrews, Bradley Andrews, Sam Andrews, Mathew Church, Timmy Church, and Cassie Church.
And many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.
The family will meet on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 11:00 AM in Andrews Cemetery in Clinton for graveside services with Bro. Jr. York officiating.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Norma Sue Andrews.