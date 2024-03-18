Nola Faye Morgan-Hall, Lancing

Nola Faye Morgan-Hall 66, of Lancing, passed away suddenly on March 14th, 2024.

She was preceded by death by Floyd and Elma Morgan.

Her son Danny Ray Brown Jr. She is survived by her son Billie Joe and daughter Tammy Lynn Brown of Sunbright. Her sisters Bonnie Brown of Wartburg, Brenda Brown of Sunbright, Wilma Workman of Wartburg, and Ruby Gilreath of Sunbright. Grandson Brandon Scott (Tori) Brown of Sunbright. Granddaughter Maggie Elizabeth Brown of Oak Ridge. Her great-granddaughter Maya of Deer Lodge. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Nola was loved and will be truly missed.

Nola loved to do arts and crafts. She worked as a CNA for 9 years at Lifecare of Morgan County. She is now flying high with her eagles.

There will be a celebration of life held @ 6974 Morgan County Highway. Lancing, TN 37770 on April 6th, 2024 @ 3 PM. As long as the weather permits. Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nola Faye Morgan-Hall.

