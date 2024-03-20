Naomi Grace Crabtree, 91

Naomi Grace Crabtree born March 13, 1933, went to her Heavenly home on March 18, 2024. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church where she attended regularly as long as her health allowed. Preceded in death by husband Elbert Crabtree, sons Delbert and Willis, daughter Rita Lunsford, two great-grandsons, Justin Baker and Storm Trew.

Survived by:

Sons and daughters-in-law Willard (Sheila), Dewayne (Connie), David (Robin), Starling (Diana),

Daughters and sons-in-law Emma Crabtree, Lee (Mike) Renfro, Kathy (Darrell) Clark,

Grandsons Johnny (Pam), Frankie, Billy, Timothy (Kami), Zac (Chelsea), Matthew (Annaka), Cory, Josh, Ethan, Jesse (Britt),

Granddaughters Kathy, April (Michael), Jennifer, Kimberley, Windy, Heather (Bill), Whitney, Cassie and Brenda,

sister-in-law Delaphene Massengill,

30 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and several special nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thanks to her caregiver Nina.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. The funeral will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend George Maddox officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Rose Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Crabtree Family.

