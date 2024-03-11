Nancy Ann Naff Quarles, 79

With great sorrow and sadness, Nancy Ann Naff Quarles, age 79, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024. She was born on April 14, 1944, in Cookeville, Tennessee. Married to the late John Randolph “Randy” Quarles, she was an avid caring animal lover, who worked at the Roane County Animal Shelter for several years. She was actively working one or two days a week at the Roane County Courthouse until the day she passed. She loved spending time with family and friends and was always the life of the party as she laughed “BIG”!!

She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Angela Gibson, and Darby Shannon Hall, two grandsons, Cameron Trent Kaiser and Nathan Aaron Kaiser.

Arrangements are to come. If you would like to make a donation in her name, please contact the Roane County Animal Shelter at 865-354-7387. Thank you. If you knew her well, she wouldn’t have it any other way!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...