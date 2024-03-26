Multiple park roads closed due to downed trees 

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 12 Views

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Most roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park are closed following a high wind event that occurred overnight. Trees are down across roads and trails. Crews are assessing conditions, clearing trees and will open roads when it is safe to do so. 

The following roads are closed as of 12 p.m.: 

  • Gatlinburg Bypass 
  • Newfound Gap Road (US 441) between Gatlinburg, TN and Cherokee, NC 
  • Little River Road 
  • Laurel Creek Road 
  • Cherokee Orchard Road at the park boundary 
  • Greenbrier Road at the ranger station 
  • Tremont Road 
  • Foothills Parkway new section 
  • Foothills Parkway between Look Rock and US 129 
  • Wears Gap Road 

A National Weather Service wind advisory and high wind warning remain in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Wind gusts peaked at 85 mph in the park between 2 and 3 a.m. 

Sugarlands and Oconaluftee visitor centers are open. Visitors coming to the park today are encouraged to stop in a visitor center for updates on current conditions. Updates will be posted on the park’s website and social media. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Remote Area Medical coming to Roane State Harriman Campus

If you missed the RAM clinic in Jellico last week, don’t worry—there’s another one next …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.