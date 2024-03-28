More on the closure of Victorian Assisted Living in Rockwood

As reported on Wednesday, the state is shutting down Rockwood’s Victorian Square assisted living facility. The Health Facilities Commission conducted three Life and Safety inspections and three Health Welfare Surveys recently. Deficiencies noted in a Life Safety Survey included a lack of documented fire drills for 2021 and 2022, unmaintained fire-rated doors, and absent maintenance records for the sprinkler system and fire alarms. Although last year’s final Life Safety survey showed no deficiencies, additional problems have since emerged. Health and welfare concerns include unrecorded background checks for new employees, unkept residents’ medical records, and infestations of cockroaches and bedbugs. The facility also accumulated significant debt, failing to pay utility bills to Rockwood Electric and Rockwood Water Sewer and Gas Utility, both exceeding $30,000 at one point. On March 8, 2024, the state suspended the license of Victorian Square Assisted Living for one year and 45 days due to violations impacting the health, safety, and welfare of the residents, who are now relocating to other facilities.

Victorian Square officials issued this statement:

“With profound regret, after 25 years of serving the Roane County community, we must close operations at Victorian Square. This decision came after several days of meetings and discussions with involved parties, prioritizing the well-being of our residents and staff. Faced with a crossroad, we believe this is the best course of action, though not the one we hoped for. The closure is not a reflection of resident care quality, which has remained high, but rather a strictly economic and financial challenge. The facility is coordinating with government agencies to assist…”

