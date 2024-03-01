Milburn Proffitt, Rockwood

Milburn Proffitt, age 81 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. He was born on January 17, 1943, in Daysville, TN. He was a member and deacon at the Daysville Baptist Church and a 50-year member of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge #403 F&AM.

He is preceded in death by his parents: John Walter Proffitt & Lue Elcy Price Proffitt; sisters: Esther Brown, Mary Smith, and Jane Grasham; brother: Houston Walter Proffitt; and 1 infant brother and 2 infant sisters.

He is survived by:

Wife of 60 years: Sandra “Kay” Proffitt

Daughter: Nancy Leigh Proffitt Spurling (Tim)

Son: Paul Edd Proffitt

4 Grandchildren: Grayson David Proffitt, Joshua Lee Spurling, Josie Marlo Proffitt, and Tanner Nobel Proffitt

along with several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Rev. Hascue Carter officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Milburn Profitt. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Daysville Baptist Church.

