MEDIC Regional Blood Center is Celebrating the Madness this Month

The brackets have been revealed and MEDIC is celebrating the month!

Through March 31st, donors will receive a pair of basketball-themed socks. O Positive and O Negative donors will receive an e-gift card for donating. O donors receive $20 for whole blood donation or $25 for an ALYX/double red donation.

Additionally, platelet donors receive a $25 e-gift card anytime they donate.

Want to give back to the community? Skip the socks and MEDIC will donate $5 to the Ronald McDonald House.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals in 23 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...