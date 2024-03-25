Max Ray (Pug) McCarroll, 91

On March 20, 2024, Mr. Max Ray (Pug) McCarroll, age 91, went to Heaven to be with his heavenly Father and his wife of 69 years Tinie Gibson McCarroll.

He passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. He was at UT Medical Center at the time of his passing.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Tinie Gibson McCarroll.

Parents: H.F. & Grace Jones McCarroll.

Also preceded in death by sisters and brothers: Bernice Schubert, Helen Ruth, Peggy Ann Robinson, Gypsy Cheeks, Iva Sue Rose, Sterling McCarroll, Alvin McCarroll, Clarence McCarroll, Woodrow McCarroll, Kelso McCarroll, Jimmy McCarroll, Melvin McCarroll, Buddy McCarroll, and H.F McCarroll Jr.

He was a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the delight of his life. Some of his favorite things to do were hunting, restoring, and repairing vehicles, especially antique trucks. He loved tinkering in his garage and building things. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved telling jokes and pulling pranks. One of his passions was watching old western movies while sitting in his recliner. Max was a veteran of the United States Army serving in 1951-1953 stations in Germany. He loved recalling his military service and sharing his stories.

He was a long-time employee of Roane Hosiery in Harriman. He had previously worked as a truck driver for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He was a home remodeler and self-taught carpenter.

He is survived by daughters: Patsy Shelton and Connie & Robert Smoot.

Grandchildren: Adam & Pam Souther, Ashley & Jason Harris, Britney & Alex Wiedman-Pedigo, and Bret Smoot.

Great grandchildren: Whitley Harris, Lilah and Lydia Wiedman-Pedigo.

Brother: Bobby McCarroll.

Along with numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank hospice nurse Whitney McCarroll from U.T. Medical Hospice for the care she provided to Max during his illness.

The family will be having a private graveside service. Internment will be in the Harriman City Cemetery.

