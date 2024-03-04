Max Jacob Humbert, 95, Rockwood

Mr. Max Jacob Humbert, age 95, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord and to be rejoined with his beloved wife, Shelia on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from his home in Rockwood with his family by his side. He was born January 25, 1929, in North Canton, Ohio. Mr. Humbert lived a very full, accomplished, and interesting life, but became a Christian in 1991, and it was this moment and his life since that he most cherished and wished to be remembered. According to himself, his success was in Jesus Christ. He leaves a legacy as a God-loving, faithful Christian man, who loved Christ and was always giving to the work of the Lord and helping those in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob & Marjorie Humbert; his wife who was the Love of his life and his “True Love Story”, Shelia Humbert; daughter, Selena Marbarker; son, Jeff Humbert; and brothers, Jack Humbert, Don Humbert, and Bob Humbert.

Survivors include:

Children & Spouses: Deborah Klosterman (Craig)

Lisa Baldasare (Frank)

Mark Humbert

Amber Leach (Peter)

Grandchildren: Chris Kleather (Kristi), Joe Baldasare (Amy), Vince Baldasare (Kate), Savannah Leach, Sebastian Leach, Blake Klosterman (Jordan), Laura Landry (Patrick)

13 Great Grandchildren

And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives, and Friends.

Special Four-Legged Companion: Alex

The family would like to especially thank Buffy & Keith Allen and their family for their friendship and care of Mr. Humbert.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Midtown (Harriman), Tennessee. Flower memorials are welcome or a contribution to the church of your choice to help those in need. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Max Jacob Humbert.

