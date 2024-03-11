Mary Kate Schubert, 98, Lenoir City

Mary Kate Schubert, age 98 of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2024. She was born on January 3, 1926. She was a member of Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Harriman. She loved to cook, spend time in her garden, and being with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Hollie & Pearl Etta Wyrick; husband: George Schubert; daughter: Judy Emory; and 6 siblings.

She is survived by:

Granddaughters: Misty Abston (Paul) & April Ryans (Robby)

Great Grandchildren: Hailey & Olivia Abston, Zane & Reagan Ryans

and a host of nieces and nephews and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2024, from 2:00-2:30 pm ET at the Emory Heights Baptist Church in Harriman. Funeral service will start at 2:30 pm ET with Bro. Ralph Nance officiating. Graveside and interment will follow in the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Kate Schubert. The family would also like to share their thanks and appreciation for the staff at River Oaks Place in Lenoir City for their excellent care of Mrs. Schubert over the last two years.

