Mary Elizabeth Wilkinson Dowdy, 97

Mary Elizabeth Wilkinson Dowdy went home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2024.

She was born May 16, 1926, to Erma Mae Kirk and Robert G. Wilkinson Sr. in Mebane, North Carolina.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband of 46 years, Carlyle H. Dowdy, and her brothers Robert G. Wilkinson Jr. and Billy J. Wilkinson.

Survivors are sons, Richard C. Dowdy (Mickie), James F. Dowdy (Joy); sister-in-law, Rachel Wilkinson; 7 grandchildren, Richie Dowdy (Sharon), Darla Parson (Chuck), Joseph ‘Joe’ Dowdy (Hannah), Dustin Webb, Lisa Empson (Nick), Brett Dowdy, and Brenn Dowdy; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, all whom were very special to Mary. Richie and Sharon Dowdy gave Gima special attention, especially while she was in Oak Ridge. Vicki Webster was always there for her Aunt Mary.

Mary was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. She was retired after being secretary at First Methodist Church of Oak Ridge for 23 years.

Any memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, The Agape Center, or St. Jude’s.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2024, from 11-3:00, with the service following at 3:00 at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations. The graveside service will be on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...