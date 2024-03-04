Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Williams, 96, Sunbright

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Williams, age 96, of Sunbright, passed away peacefully at home in hospice care on Thursday, February 29, 2024. She was born in Rome, Georgia on September 3, 1927. Betty had a powerful witness and testimony for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved everyone and was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband: James B. “Buck” Williams.

And one son-in-law: David Summers, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Cindy Summers of Sunbright, and Sheila and Steve Brown of Adairsville, Georgia.

Four grandsons and three great-granddaughters.

Along with a host of friends and loved ones, and especially her church family at Coalfield Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Quality Hospice nurses and staff for their constant care and support throughout her final days.

Family and friends will meet on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 3:00 PM in Mt. Vernon Cemetery for graveside service with Pastor Lonnie Cook officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Williams.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...