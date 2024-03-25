Marjorie Dean Adkins, 96, Rocky Top

Marjorie Dean Adkins, age 96 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on March 23, 2024, at Parkwest Medical Center of Knoxville. She was born on December 16, 1927, to the late Horace White and Lora Matthews. 

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, March 25, 2024 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Dave Henderson officiating. 

Interment: Family and friends will meet Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Norris Memorial Gardens 

