Margaret Messer, 80, passed away on March 26, 2024.

The family will have a funeral service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wartburg at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, with Pastor David Graves officiating. Interment will follow in the Nelson Cemetery in Wartburg. Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please check back for the completed obituary.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...