Margaret Marie Chamblee, Rocky Top

Margaret Marie Chamblee, 69, of Rocky Top Tennessee passed peacefully at home on March 10th, 2024.

Margaret was born May 8th, 1954 to Medie and Cleo Chamblee. She faced much adversity with her health, but never let it stop her from living to the fullest. Her smile and laugh could fill a room. She traveled whenever she could to see loved ones and friends. She loved being a mother, reading science fiction, listening to classic rock, cooking for loved ones, and studying the Bible.

She is preceded in death by parents Medie and Cleo, sisters Mary, Kathy, Carmella, and brothers Joe, and Darrell. She is survived by daughter Jessica, sister Cleota, brother Eddie, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private Service will be held at a later time. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

