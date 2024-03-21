Man remains jailed after striking Deputies cruiser arrest by THP for DUI

A man remains incarcerated today after colliding with a county deputy’s patrol car while the deputy was conducting traffic control on Interstate 40 two weeks ago. Oscar Delfino Perez-Sebastian, 25, was arrested earlier this month by the highway patrol and charged with DUI, implied consent, and reckless endangerment. Upon being searched at the Roane County Jail, methamphetamine was found on his person, resulting in additional charges. He has not posted bond and is still in custody. Roane County Sergeant Gary Nelson was assisting the highway patrol with traffic control due to an accident near the 360-mile marker when the incident occurred.

Oscar Delfino Perez-Sebastian

Age/Race/Sex: 25 / H / M

Booking Number: 27878

Booked: 03/03/2024

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 03/03/2024 02:35

Bond: $35,000.00

1 – Driving Under The Influence

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $7,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: TN Highway Patrol

2 – Implied consent License suspension

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency: TN Highway Patrol

3 – Open Container

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $

Bond Type:

Charging Agency: TN Highway Patrol

4 – Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $

Bond Type:

Charging Agency: TN Highway Patrol

5 – Driving Without A License

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $

Bond Type:

Charging Agency: TN Highway Patrol

6 – Reckless Endangerment (Weapon Involved)

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $4,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: TN Highway Patrol

7 – Compliance with financial responsibility law required

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $

Bond Type:

Charging Agency: TN Highway Patrol

8 – Tampering With Or Fabricating Evidence( Vandalism)

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: TN Highway Patrol

9 – Introduction Of Contraband Into A Penal Institution (Drugs)

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $7,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: Roane

10 – Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess

Offense Date: 03/03/2024

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: Roane

