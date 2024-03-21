Man remains jailed after striking Deputies cruiser arrest by THP for DUI

A man remains incarcerated today after colliding with a county deputy’s patrol car while the deputy was conducting traffic control on Interstate 40 two weeks ago. Oscar Delfino Perez-Sebastian, 25, was arrested earlier this month by the highway patrol and charged with DUI, implied consent, and reckless endangerment. Upon being searched at the Roane County Jail, methamphetamine was found on his person, resulting in additional charges. He has not posted bond and is still in custody. Roane County Sergeant Gary Nelson was assisting the highway patrol with traffic control due to an accident near the 360-mile marker when the incident occurred.
