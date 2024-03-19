Man accidentally shoots himself in leg Monday evening taken to hospital

Last night around 6:30 pm (Monday night), a Roane County ambulance and sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident at a welding shop located just outside Rockwood on Roane State Hwy. A 30-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, according to EMA Director Tim Suter. The director reported the shooting as accidental, and the injured man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

