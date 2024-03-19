Man accidentally shoots himself in leg Monday evening taken to hospital

Last night around 6:30 pm (Monday night), a Roane County ambulance and sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident at a welding shop located just outside Rockwood on Roane State Hwy. A 30-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, according to EMA Director Tim Suter. The director reported the shooting as accidental, and the injured man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...