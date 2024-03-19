Man accidentally shoots himself in leg Monday evening taken to hospital

Last night around 6:30 pm (Monday night), a Roane County ambulance and sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident at a welding shop located just outside Rockwood on Roane State Hwy. A 30-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, according to EMA Director Tim Suter. The director reported the shooting as accidental, and the injured man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Tags accidental shooting ambulance EMA Director Emergency Emergency Medical Agency hospital Roane County Roane Medical Center Rockwood sheriffs deputies Tim Suter
Check Also
Rockwood Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge in Cumberland Co Shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, detectives with …