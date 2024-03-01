Maggie M. Stringfield Davis, 86

Maggie M. Stringfield Davis was born April 29, 1937, in Wartburg, TN, daughter of JW Stringfield and Meda Underwood passed away in peace on February 27, 2024.

Married June 19, 1955, on Father’s Day, to Gordon Talmage Davis (decd. 1993), son of Hoy

Davis and Elle Hall.

They had three children: Troy Talmage (married Debra Nelson of Ft. Walton Beach, FL.), Kathryn Elaine (decd. 2023) (married J.C. Draper of Deer Lodge, TN; Doug Lowe of Coalfield, TN), and Jerome Bryan (decd.

2013) (married Cheryl Harvey of Ft. Lauderdale, FL).

Maggie had seven grandchildren Amanda Draper-Dunn, Nathanael Davis (Victoria Davis), Jessica Davis Brown (Timothy Brown), Amber Lowe Hamren (Chris Hamren), Maurie Lowe, Sadie Davis DeVincent (Anthony DeVincent), and Zachary Davis; and eleven great-grandchildren Aubri Dunn, Adam Dunn, Isabella Davis, Quinley Davis, Julianna Davis, Piper Davis, Jonah Hamren, Shana Hamren, Jazmyne Monroe, Ross Monroe, and Aliyah Dagley.

The family will have a graveside service on March 9, 2024, at Lane Cemetery in Lancing at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of HCA Fort Walton Beach-Destin Hospital, Westwood Nursing and Rehab, Fort Walton Rehabilitation, and Emerald Coast Hospice who lovingly cared for Maggie throughout the last two months of her life.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Maggie M. Stringfield.

