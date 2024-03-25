LWV Presents: How the Truth of Lethal Injection Could End the Death Penalty

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch with the League from 11:30 AM EST – 1:00 PM EST on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike. All are welcome to bring their lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for a nominal fee. Coffee and tea will be served. The presentation will begin at noon.

The League is honored to present Professor Corinna Barrett Lain, the S. D. Roberts & Sandra Moore Professor of Law at the University of Richmond School of Law and recipient of the University’s Distinguished Educator Award, the highest award the University bestows. Professor Lain is one of the nation’s leading authorities on the death penalty and has published numerous articles, essays, and blog posts about lethal injection over the last decade.

Professor Lain is one of the leading voices on criminal justice in Virginia where she teaches trial court judges, conducts annual training sessions for the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission’s public defenders and is the lead speaker at the Virginia State Bar’s annual criminal law seminar. She also sits on the esteemed Virginia Criminal Justice Conference, a reform body that includes a Virginia Supreme Court Justice and several members of the Virginia Court of Appeals, and whose charge is to recommend and draft criminal justice reform proposals for legislative consideration.

Professor Lain is a former prosecutor, and former sergeant in the Army, where she served as a truck driver.

Lunch with the League welcomes League members and nonmembers alike to this informative presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

