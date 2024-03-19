Lois Bedell Bailey, 98

Lois Bedell Bailey – Born August 31, 1925, in Alton, Illinois. Lois passed away in her sleep on March 15, 2024, while a resident at The Alexander Guest House. Her parents were Herb and Emma (Tillie) Paul. Lois was the 4th of 5 children.

Lois was married to Charles Bailey in Fosterburg, Illinois in February 1945. Charles served in the US Army Air Corps until his discharge in 1950. He was later recalled to serve in the US Air Force serving in Chatereaux, France from 1951 to January 1953. During this time period, Lois and their oldest son traveled on the RMS Queen Mary to Normandy, France, and then to Chatereaux, France where they made their residence in a chateau with another military family and the Landlord and his wife. During this period, Lois gave birth to their 2nd son in Wiesbaden, Germany. During their stay in Europe, the family traveled to various countries in Europe and in particular Holland. While in Holland, they met a family who raised a variety of bulbs and flowers for sale internationally, which later had a significant influence on her passion for raising flowers. After completing his service in France, the family returned to Fosterburg, Illinois, where they made their home and a 3rd child, daughter Carla joined the family.

The family moved from Illinois to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in 1963. It didn’t take her long to fill the landscape at their Underwood Road address with tulips, daffodils, hyacinths as well as local flowers and flowering shrubs. She continued that hobby until 2021 when her health began to decline. Following their retirement, Lois and Charlie enjoyed traveling and spending time with their two sons and their daughter and later their respective families. Lois and Charlie were members of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and in her later years, Lois joined First Baptist Church in Knoxville where she was a member.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bailey in December 1997, son Jeff Bailey in July 2022, and a grandson Scott Bailey in January 2022. Her parents Herb and Emma Paul preceded her in death as well as brothers Harold Paul, Floyd Paul, and Maurice Paul and sister Erma (Paul) Bernhard.

She is survived by son Jim Bailey (wife Kay), daughter Carla Brown, and Daughter-in-law Jan Bailey. Surviving grandchildren include Dr. Kim Fortner (husband Jon), Megan Gill (husband Brandon), Grant Bailey (wife Michelle), and Erin Wood (husband Andrew), and 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 12:30 PM with Pastor Brent McDougal officiating. The family wishes to thank the many staff members at The Alexander Guest House who continuously attended to her health needs during the 10 months she resided there. She was comforted by all. The family also wishes to thank the staff of UT Hospice who also visited and attended to her needs, both spiritually and medically.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tennessee or to The Alexander Guest House Oak Ridge, Tennessee and put “The Retreat” in the memo space, or give to the church or charity of your choice.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...