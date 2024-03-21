Logan Michael Cox, 27

Logan Michael Cox was born on September 7, 1996, in Merrillville, Indiana. He left this earth on March 17, 2024, in Orangeburg, South Carolina. His heart belonged to Tennessee where he grew up. Logan was an energetic, adventurous, witty, sensitive, and incredibly loving soul.

One of his happy places was in the ring with his RWO/AWS wrestling crew. Enjoying a good meal with family, complete with an abundance of laughter, brought him joy. He was empathetic and there when his family and friends needed support. Logan loved many animals throughout the years and enjoyed being outdoors in nature. He studied and graduated from Tennessee College of Applied Technology with a certificate in HVAC. He served his country in the United States Army, both at home and in Kosovo.

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Zarych Tyler, and her partner Craigary Goodwine; his father, William Cox, Jr., and his partner Natasha Potter; his sisters, Autumn (Jaron) Cox, Madison (Hunter) Cox; nephew, Layne Mullens; grandparents, Sandra Zarych, William and Sherrah Cox; aunts and uncles, Holly (Todd) Dickerson, Tara (Shaun) Moore; cousins, Carol James, Tyler (Kortney), James, Devon (Ali) James, Amber (Brad) Stormer, Bryanna (Devin) Hodgins, Katelynn Goodloe, Jay Goodloe, Kristin (Brian) Czizek, Korin (Jacob) Murrell, Jacob (Jamie) Pease, Baley (Andrew) Ferree, Drew (Taylor) Dickerson, Trenton Moore, and countless friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Zarych.

A celebration of life gathering will be held for family and friends on Friday, March 22nd from 6-8 p.m. at the American Legion in Wartburg, Tennessee.

