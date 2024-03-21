Levona Belle Humphrey Hickman, 89

Levona Belle Humphrey Hickman September 7, 1934-March 20, 2024 Levona was the 5th of ten children born to Reid and Lucille Humphrey. She grew up in the Coal Hill community and graduated from Coalfield High School in 1952. She was a substitute teacher, teacher in the Head Start Program, and then became teachers-aide at Coalfield. She and her husband traveled to Douglasville and Rome, Georgia before retiring to Oakdale Tennessee. She was a faithful member of Pine Orchard Baptist church as a deacon’s wife.

She is preceded in death by her parents Reid and Lucille, husband Marvin Sr., her son Marvin “Jack” Jr. sisters Frances Clark, Joyce Kring, Peggy Hickman, Jo Ann Kring, Connie Crass, brothers Reid Will Humphrey, David Humphrey, and James Humphrey.

She leaves behind her daughter Deborah (Curtis) Newberry, adopted son Conner Hickman, grandsons Nick Hickman, Josh Newberry, Jacob Newberry, granddaughters Amanda Hickman, Brittnay (Josh) Brown, great-granddaughter Elaina Brown, and sister Mary Ruth Freels.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned.

To leave a note for Levona’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

