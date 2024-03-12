Leota Yvonne (Jackson) Hawks, Mt. Pilot, NC (formerly of Coalfield)

Leota Yvonne (Jackson) Hawks, age 89 of Mt. Pilot, NC, formerly of Coalfield, TN  passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2024, from 6-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday morning the 19th  at 11:00 am in Estes Cemetery, Coalfield.

