LAW ENFORCEMENT TO LAUNCH “OPERATION HANDS-FREE” APRIL 1

Dudley Evans 10 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), local law enforcement, and other traffic safety partners for “Operation Hands-Free” to crack down on violators of Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. According to Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law (T.C.A. § 55-8-199), it is illegal for drivers to hold a cell phone or mobile device with any part of their body. Violation of this law can result in points on your driving record. Drivers can learn more at www.HandsFreeTN.com.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

THE ANDERSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTCELEBRATES NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK

The Anderson County Health Department is honored to participate in National Public Health Week from …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.