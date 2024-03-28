LAW ENFORCEMENT TO LAUNCH “OPERATION HANDS-FREE” APRIL 1

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), local law enforcement, and other traffic safety partners for “Operation Hands-Free” to crack down on violators of Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. According to Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law (T.C.A. § 55-8-199), it is illegal for drivers to hold a cell phone or mobile device with any part of their body. Violation of this law can result in points on your driving record. Drivers can learn more at www.HandsFreeTN.com.

