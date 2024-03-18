Lavonne Louise Wilson, 82

Lavonne Louise Wilson born April 5, 1941, in Newport, KY went home to be with Jesus Christ on March 15, 2024. Louise was a member of Big Mt. Baptist Church. She loved the Lord. She was a great mother and loved her family. She enjoyed traveling with her kids and their families. She will be missed by all.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Joe F. (Red) Wilson; parents Allen and Nellie Fletcher; sisters Sharon Crouthers, Allene Benjamen, and husband John; brother James (Sonny) Fletcher.

Louise is survived by children Patricia and husband Danny Bowers of Oak Ridge, Tim and wife Laura of Joyner, Suzan Stiles of Oak Ridge, son Eric Wilson of Oak Ridge; grandchildren Caleb Wilson and wife Samantha of Wartburg, Meghan Stiles of Virginia, Sierra Wilson of Harriman, Heather Coppock and husband Chris of Oak Ridge; brother Joe Fletcher; sisters Juanita Farris, Carol May, Linda Willhoff and late husband Bill; great-grandchildren Raylee and Luke Wilson, Lilybett Boyd. Mamaw GiGi’s new address: That Land Beyond the Stars.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Bro. David Coffman and Pastor Greg Overton officiating. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson family.

