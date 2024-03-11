Kimberly “Kim” Joan Manley-Gentry, Clinton

Kimberly “Kim” Joan Manley-Gentry, age 58, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024, at her home in Clinton, Tennessee.

Born on October 29, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Foust Manley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Waylon James Gentry.

Kim is survived by her son, Brycen Ribordy and wife Janice of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers, Gary Manley of Jacksboro, Tennessee and Mike Manley (Rhonda) of Clinton, Tennessee; sisters, Deborah “Kay” Price (Gordon)) of Andersonville, Tennessee, Brenda Gentry (Dale) of Boliver, Missouri and Jennifer Starks of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Dixie, Janie, Tommy, Bryan and Robert; great-grandchildren, Blake, Kinslee and Evie and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel in Clinton, Tennessee with Rev. Jeff Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Kimberly “Kim” Joan Manley-Gentry.

