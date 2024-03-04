Kenneth David Freels, Sunbright

Kenneth David Freels, age 78, of Sunbright went to be with the Lord on February 29, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. David fought a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on August 6, 1945, in Franklin County, North Carolina, and was a retiree of the General Motors Corporation and a member of the White Rock Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Lucy Freels of Glenmary Tennessee; brothers Thomas and Roger Freels; sisters Brenda Roberts, & Francis Rose. 

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Ruby Freels; sons David Randall Freels (Amy Johnson), Frederick Scott Freels (Suzanne Gustofson) of Dayton, Ohio; daughters Tonya Renee Freels of Dayton, Ohio, Sidney LeAllen Hunter and husband Chris Hunter, and Ruby Morgan Freels all of Sunbright, Tennessee; grandson Randall Curtis Freels of Jamestown, Ohio; granddaughters Adeline Faye, Delaney Grace, and Blakely Ruth Hunter of Sunbright,  Brother Kevin & wife Shelia and sister Audrey Shannon, and a host of extended family and friends. 

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Davis and Rev. Mike Hammonds officiating. Interment will follow in the Coal Hill Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth David Freels.

