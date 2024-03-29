Juanita Diana Rose, Knoxville (formerly of Clinton)

Juanita Diana Rose, age 71 of Knoxville, TN, and formerly of Clinton, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church.

Born on September 27, 1952, in Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Hamock, Sr. and Grace Fraker Hamock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters: Gladys Ridener and Eloise Phillips; brothers: Doug Hamock, Raymond Hamock, Donny Hamock, and Andrew Hamock, Jr.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Tracy Massengill of Knoxville, TN. and son, Travis Stahlhood of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Rev. Roy Hamock and wife Bernice of Knoxville and Rev. James Hamock and wife Judy of Heiskell, Tn.; sister, Leona Williams of Rocky Top, Tn.; grandchildren, Jade Sliger, Avlyn Sliger and Isaiah Bills, and many other relatives and friends, nieces and nephews.

Juanita’s family will receive friends on Monday afternoon, April 1, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel, with Rev. James Hamock officiating.

Graveside services will follow in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN is serving the family of Juanita Diana Rose.

