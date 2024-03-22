Joshua Matthew Long, Knoxville

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 65 Views

Joshua Matthew Long age 38, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at his home in Knoxville Tennessee. 

Joshua loved his family. He was an outdoorsman and loves fishing. Joshua also was a very hard worker all his life. 

He is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Long, grandparents Norris and Jessie Long. Joshua is survived by his father Norris Long and Vicki of Clinton TN, mother Lillian Edmonds, brothers Christopher Long of Knoxville, TN, Brandon Long and Venesa May of Knoxville, TN, Paul Long of Knoxville, TN. Nephews Nathan Long and Jacan Long. He also leaves behind Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Service times will be announced at a later time when they become available.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton TN is honored to serve the Joshua Long family.

About News Department

Check Also

Karen Hamby, Wartburg

Karen Hamby, 52, of Wartburg passed away on March 21, 2024. The family will receive …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.