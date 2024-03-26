Joseph Hayes Farr (Jojo), Coalfield

Joseph Hayes Farr (Jojo), age 41 of Coalfield passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Parkwest Medical Center. Jojo attended Coalfield High School where he played football. He was a very hard-working guy and loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Farr;  Grandparents, Wilma and Jimmy Farr,

Billy and Otella Guy; Father-in-law, Joel Seiber; Special uncle, Joey Farr and Aunt, Sharon Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Kristy Farr;

Parents, Jimmy and Pam Farr;   Mother-in-law, Diane Noe;

Three sons, Andrew, Isaiah, and Alex;

Brothers, Billy (Missy) Farr and Jimbo (Jenny) Farr;

Sister-in-law, Destiny Seiber and Haley;

Brother-in-law, Joe Seiber, and Levi;

Aunts, Mary Greer, Lori Mullins, Jeanette Montgomery, Barbara Rich, and Janet Thompson;

Uncle, Raymond Harvey;

Special cousin and friend, Trey Greer;

Close friends, Casey, Batman, Tony, Trey, and Jeremie;

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-niece, and great-nephew.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs from 5-7:00 pm.

To leave a note for Jojo’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

