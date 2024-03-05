Jon S. Gustin, 75

Jon S. Gustin passed away on March 1, 2024, at the age of 75 after a fatal heart condition was diagnosed in February. Jon was born in Decatur, Illinois in September of 1948.

He was the eldest son of the late John Gustin and Barbara (Barnhart) Gustin who preceded him in death. Jon is also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Regina Gustin, niece, Randi Gustin; and uncle, Rich Barnhart.

Jon is survived by his wife Diana of Norris Tennessee; children, Jennifer Hard (Josh) of Norman, OK, and Amy Merrick (Justin) of Edmond, OK; grandson, Marvin Cruz, of Miami FL; granddaughter, Layla Merrick of Edmond, OK; brother, Craig Gustin of Powell, TN, sister, Ann Burt of Arcadia, OK; aunt Kay Barnhart of Decatur, IL; and niece Stacy Gustin of Seattle, WA.

Jon graduated from high school in Wilton, Connecticut in 1967, and joined the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Korea and Germany. After four years of military service, he was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He returned to the U.S. and moved to New Mexico where he attended college before moving to Oklahoma City. In 1991, he joined the Oklahoma City Police Department where he would serve for the next twenty years until he retired as a Detective Sergeant. For two decades as an OCPD officer, he was assigned to various divisions, including Special Projects Vice detail. Near the end of his time with the police force he developed a computer program for the identification, prediction, and apprehension of criminals using conviction records and recidivist data. This project would mark the beginning of his transition into the field of computer technology and eventually, his second career.

In 1991, Jon moved to Tennessee to marry Diana and start a new life. His talent for photography led to work at the Knoxville News Sentinel for a short period of time before he returned to law enforcement, taking a job with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, until he transferred to the Knox County IT division. In 2018 he retired as the Knox County Manager for e-government services. During his tenure with the IT division, Jon developed the first Knox County web page. Although he thoroughly enjoyed the technical aspects of his job, his ability to connect with people and problem-solve set him apart. He would go the extra mile without being asked and was happy to lend a hand to friends, acquaintances, and strangers alike.

Jon and Diana built their dream house in Norris in 1998, miles from Knoxville but well worth the commute for the beauty and wildlife in the quaint little city. Jon was 70 when he retired from his second career. For the next 5 years, he would spend his days taking photos of the birds, deer, raccoons, a red fox and its mate, and multitudes of squirrels. He walked miles a day with his dog Minnie and would occasionally sit down long enough for his cat Mason to climb into his lap. Jon was blessed with good health and an active lifestyle right up until the very last month of his life. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him, but most of all by his loving wife, Diana.

In lieu of flowers, please considering donating to:

Citizens in Support of Norris Police and Fire.

P.O. Box 1009 – Norris, TN 37828.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mr. Jon Gustin.

