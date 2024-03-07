Jon Anthony Walls, 73

Jon Anthony Walls was born on April 28, 1950, and passed away on March 5, 2024, at the age of 73.

Jon was born in Terre Haute, Indiana before his family moved to Oak Ridge, TN when he was two years old. After graduating from Oak Ridge High School Jon enlisted in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War Jon worked as a Ground Radio Communications Repairman in Taiwan where he met and married his wife Su in 1971. After returning to the United States Jon graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering before working at K-25 and Y-12. In 1982, John and Su opened Little China restaurant in Clinton and continued to operate it until 2015.

Jon is preceded in death by his parents Rex and Bonnie Walls, brothers Louis Walls and David Walls, and an infant sister.

He is survived by wife Su Walls, daughter Alicia (Walls) Alvis and husband John Alvis, brother Glenn Walls, Twin granddaughters Kylee Alvis and Sadie Alvis, several brothers and sisters-in-law as well as numerous nieces and nephews in both the US and Taiwan. The family would like to extend appreciation to the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers who have cared for Jon during his lengthy battle with Parkinson’s.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9th from 3-5 with funeral service at 5:00. Services will be conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard and John Alvis. www.holleygamble.com

