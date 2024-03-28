Johnny Lee “J.J.” Johnson, Rockwood

Mr. Johnny Lee “J.J.” Johnson, age 78, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at his home. He was born May 12, 1945, in Rockwood, Tennessee, and was a graduate of Campbell High School in Rockwood. Mr. Johnson was a longtime member of Speights Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockwood, where he was active in many areas of service and ministry of the church. He was a retired Material Clerk with the U.S. Department of Energy Y-12 facility. He loved bowling and was a member of several area bowling leagues and was inducted into the Bowing Hall of Fame.

Survivors include:

Wife: Ruth Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Ronald Keith Johnson (Monique) of Ann Arbor, MI

Ken Johnson (Shelice) of Louisville, KY

Granddaughter: Brook Johnson

Grandsons: Christian Johnson

Devin Campbell

Brother-in-law: David Sanders (Wilma)

Sister-in-law: Linda Sanders

And several nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives, and many special friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2024, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Candice Dendy officiating and Rev. Erica Haigler eulogizing. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Johnny Lee “J.J” Johnson.

