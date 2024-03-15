John Martin Buckholtz, Rockwood

Mr. John Martin Buckholtz, age 72 of Rockwood, formerly of Illinois, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2024. He was born on July 6, 1951, in Brookefiled, IL. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War, as well as a campaign in Cambodia. He worked for a truck driver for many years before he retired and lived in Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents: William F Buckholtz & Grace Scambiaetterra Buckholtz; and first wife: Elaine Buckholtz. He is survived by:

Children: Brandi Buckholtz, Kelly Buckholtz, and Jeff Buckholtz

9 Grandchildren

8 Great Grandchildren

Siblings: Gloria Buckholtz, Bill Buckholtz, Dwayne Buckholtz, Donna Prene, Jerry Buckholtz

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Cremation arrangements have been made and an interment will be held at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville in April. A date will be announced when arrangements are finalized. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. John Martin Buckholtz.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...