Jerry Dallon Mitchell Sr, 77

Jerry Dallon Mitchell, Sr., age 77 passed away unexpectedly at home on March 20, 2024.

Jerry was born in Clinton, Tennessee on January 25, 1947, to the late Arthur and Bessie Mitchell. He graduated from Clinton High School and enlisted into the United States Army serving from 1967-1969. He was ranked as a SP5 Army Aviation Crew Chief. He married the love of his life, Patsy Louise Mitchell, on May 5, 1967. Jerry was a God-fearing man who loved to read his Bible, spend time with family, and work in his garden. Jerry believed in hard work and he passed that belief on to his children of whom he took deep pride in.

Jerry was preceded in death by siblings Ronnie Mitchell, Gail Mitchell, and Janice Kay Mitchell.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Patsy, who will surely miss him dearly in the coming days. Jerry is also survived by his brother Vestal Mitchell (Pat Mitchell) and sisters Joyce Dagley and Phyllis Mitchell.

He leaves behind his children Jerry Dallon Mitchell, Jr. (JoeyAnn Mitchell), Cynthia Kitts (Gary Kitts), Daniel Scott Mitchell, Sr. (Roya Mitchell). Grandchildren include Ashely Brennan (Joe Brennan), Stephanie Mitchell, Jessica Benson (Kyle Benson), Daniel Scott Mitchell, Jr., and Abby Kitts. Great Grandchildren include Emma Bardill, Maddie Brennan, and Ben Brennan.

Jerry leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Receiving of friends for Jerry will be held at his home church Carroll Hollow Baptist Church 240 Carroll Hollow Road Clinton, TN 37716 Clinton, TN on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 5 to 7 pm funeral services to follow with Pastor David Crowe officiating.

His burial will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 2:00 pm with full Military Honors.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Carroll Hollow Baptist Church.

To leave a note for Jerry’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

