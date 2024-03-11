Jennifer “Jenn” Peddicord, Rockwood

Jennifer “Jenn” Peddicord, 32, of Rockwood, passed away on March 7, 2024, at her home. She lived her life with the biggest heart that could not be measured, and stranger was not a word not in her vocabulary. From first meeting to lifelong friends, family, and her love for her baby girl “Mattie” all were equal to her. In her very short 32 years, the world was a better place for all the love she gave and all the more she had to share.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Lawrence Albert Peddicord (Tom), Jennie Beverly Fritts, Alice Lucile Barger & Robert Barger.

Survived by her parents: Michael Wayne & Mary Lee Ellen Peddicord.

Daughter: Mattie Elizabeth Grace Peddicord and her father Marcus McPeek.

Siblings: Mitchell Wayne Peddicord & Tammy, Angel Lucinda Ann Bishop & Timothy, Brian Elliot Peddicord & Nicole Johnson, and Damien Hunter Peddicord.

Along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services to follow at 7:00 with Bro. Michael Fetty officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Jennifer Peddicord.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...