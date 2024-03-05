Jenni LeAnn Miller, Dayton

Jenni LeAnn Miller, age 43, a resident of Dayton, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024, at her home. She was born September 7, 1980, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jenni was a beloved Daughter and Sister and always happy. She was a client of Rhea of Sunshine in Dayton, and the family would like to express their thanks for their care of Jenni. Jenni loved Micky Mouse and Classic Coke.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph & Dorothy James.

Survivors include:

Parents: Allen & Mae Miller

Brother: Paul Miller

And several special Aunts and Uncles, Cousins, Other Relatives, and Friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Plans for Memorial Services and a Memorial Balloon Release are pending and will be announced as soon as possible. Memorial contributions may be made to Rhea of Sunshine; 400 Greenway Boulevard; Dayton, TN 37321. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Jenni LeAnn Miller.

