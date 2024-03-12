Jason Evans, Harriman

Mr. Jason Evans, 46, of Harriman, passed away on March 9. 2024 at his home. He served in the United States Army, he was a dedicated VOLS fan, and he was an incredible father, husband, son, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Eddie Pappas.
Grandfather: Ed Pappas.
Grandmother: Reba Roddy.
Aunt: Dorthy Young.
He is survived by his wife: Amber Evans.
Son: Jacob Evans.
Daughter: Kali Evans.
Mothers: Jackie Roddy & Elizabeth Jeffcoat.
Two sisters & brothers-in-law: Michelle & Danny White and Felicia & Jason Cervino.
Dad: Karen Pappas.
Neice: Madison and husband Timmy Newcomb.
Grandmother: Glorietta Taylor.
Special “adoptive” children: Quinten Perkin, Josh Jett, Joshua Charckon, and Will Ward.
Brothers: Kevin Pyles and Justin Gilliam.
Along with many friends and family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Kelly officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jason Evans.