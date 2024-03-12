Jason Evans, Harriman

News Department 4 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Mr. Jason Evans, 46, of Harriman, passed away on March 9. 2024 at his home. He served in the United States Army, he was a dedicated VOLS fan, and he was an incredible father, husband, son, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Eddie Pappas.

Grandfather: Ed Pappas.

Grandmother: Reba Roddy.

Aunt: Dorthy Young.

He is survived by his wife: Amber Evans.

Son: Jacob Evans.

Daughter: Kali Evans.

Mothers: Jackie Roddy & Elizabeth Jeffcoat.

Two sisters & brothers-in-law: Michelle & Danny White and Felicia & Jason Cervino.

Dad: Karen Pappas.

Neice: Madison and husband Timmy Newcomb.

Grandmother: Glorietta Taylor.

Special “adoptive” children: Quinten Perkin, Josh Jett, Joshua Charckon, and Will Ward.

Brothers: Kevin Pyles and Justin Gilliam.

Along with many friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.  Funeral services will be Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Kelly officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jason Evans.

About News Department

Check Also

Paul D. Rogers, 72

Paul D. Rogers age 72 passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2024. Paul was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.