Jason Evans, Harriman

Mr. Jason Evans, 46, of Harriman, passed away on March 9. 2024 at his home. He served in the United States Army, he was a dedicated VOLS fan, and he was an incredible father, husband, son, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Eddie Pappas.

Grandfather: Ed Pappas.

Grandmother: Reba Roddy.

Aunt: Dorthy Young.

He is survived by his wife: Amber Evans.

Son: Jacob Evans.

Daughter: Kali Evans.

Mothers: Jackie Roddy & Elizabeth Jeffcoat.

Two sisters & brothers-in-law: Michelle & Danny White and Felicia & Jason Cervino.

Dad: Karen Pappas.

Neice: Madison and husband Timmy Newcomb.

Grandmother: Glorietta Taylor.

Special “adoptive” children: Quinten Perkin, Josh Jett, Joshua Charckon, and Will Ward.

Brothers: Kevin Pyles and Justin Gilliam.

Along with many friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Kelly officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jason Evans.

